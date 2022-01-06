15,789 Shares in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) Bought by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $619,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AX. FMR LLC raised its position in Axos Financial by 124.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 966,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,841,000 after purchasing an additional 536,225 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in Axos Financial by 20.8% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,744,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,906,000 after purchasing an additional 299,996 shares during the period. Redwood Investments LLC grew its stake in Axos Financial by 104.3% in the third quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 420,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,687,000 after purchasing an additional 214,805 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 2.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,428,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,809,000 after buying an additional 152,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connors Investor Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Axos Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,050,000. 76.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Axos Financial news, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 5,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.87, for a total transaction of $325,296.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Thomas M. Constantine sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.88, for a total transaction of $119,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,038 shares of company stock worth $1,972,998 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Axos Financial from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Axos Financial from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Axos Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.50.

NYSE AX opened at $57.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.57. Axos Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.25 and a twelve month high of $62.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $173.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.06 million. Axos Financial had a net margin of 30.84% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Axos Financial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financing services. It operates through the following segments: Banking Business and Securities Business. The Banking Business segment includes online banking, concierge banking, prepaid card services, and mortgage, vehicle, and unsecured lending through online and telephonic distribution channels.

