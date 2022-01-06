168,783 Shares in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) Purchased by Summit Global Investments

Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 168,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,875,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTIP. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 104.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Pacitti Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 167.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000.

VTIP traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $51.33. The company had a trading volume of 14,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,533,457. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.05 and a 200-day moving average of $52.24. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $51.12 and a one year high of $52.82.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were given a $0.958 dividend. This represents a $3.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87.

