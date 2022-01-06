181,720 Shares in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Acquired by Summit Global Investments

Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 181,720 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,499,000. Incyte accounts for about 0.9% of Summit Global Investments’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Incyte by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,399 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Incyte by 81.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 366 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Incyte by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,203 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Incyte by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its holdings in Incyte by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 86.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on INCY. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Incyte in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on shares of Incyte in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Incyte from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Incyte from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Incyte from $110.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.73.

Shares of NASDAQ INCY traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $71.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,491,260. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a current ratio of 3.94. The stock has a market cap of $15.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.74. Incyte Co. has a 12 month low of $61.91 and a 12 month high of $101.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.58.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.45. Incyte had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The firm had revenue of $812.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $748.16 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Incyte Co. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker bought 1,075,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $72.80 per share, for a total transaction of $78,323,481.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Wendy L. Dixon sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total transaction of $441,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).

