1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “1Life Healthcare Inc. provides software. The Company offers healthcare application for billing, insurance, planning and other related services. 1Life Healthcare Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ONEM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. decreased their price objective on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $39.00 to $32.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $55.50 to $37.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Truist Securities decreased their target price on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $48.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $36.50.

Shares of ONEM stock opened at $16.89 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.12. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.56 and a beta of 1.47. 1Life Healthcare has a 12 month low of $14.91 and a 12 month high of $59.82.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.16). 1Life Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 20.34% and a negative net margin of 32.50%. The firm had revenue of $151.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that 1Life Healthcare will post -1.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in 1Life Healthcare by 3.9% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 13,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in 1Life Healthcare by 4.1% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in 1Life Healthcare by 0.7% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 101,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after buying an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC increased its holdings in 1Life Healthcare by 43.4% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in 1Life Healthcare by 3.0% in the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 37,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. 88.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About 1Life Healthcare

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

