1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “1stdibs.com Inc. provides an online marketplace for connecting design with coveted sellers and makers of vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture, home décor, art, jewelry, watches and fashion. 1stdibs.com Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on DIBS. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of 1stdibs.Com from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of 1stdibs.Com from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Shares of 1stdibs.Com stock opened at $11.02 on Wednesday. 1stdibs.Com has a 12-month low of $10.90 and a 12-month high of $35.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.67.

1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $25.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.75 million. On average, analysts predict that 1stdibs.Com will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Xiaodi T. Zhang sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.59, for a total value of $100,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David S. Rosenblatt purchased 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.37 per share, with a total value of $300,825.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in 1stdibs.Com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in 1stdibs.Com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in 1stdibs.Com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in 1stdibs.Com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $174,000. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new position in 1stdibs.Com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.52% of the company’s stock.

1stdibs.Com Company Profile

1stdibs.Com, Inc operates an online marketplace for vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture, home dÃ©cor, jewelry, watches, art, and fashion products worldwide. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

