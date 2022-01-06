20,320 Shares in Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODX) Bought by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODX) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 20,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Co-Diagnostics in the 3rd quarter worth $1,066,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Co-Diagnostics in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Prairiewood Capital LLC purchased a new position in Co-Diagnostics in the 3rd quarter worth $578,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Co-Diagnostics by 288.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 489,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,041,000 after acquiring an additional 363,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Co-Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter worth $292,000. Institutional investors own 25.61% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CODX opened at $9.42 on Thursday. Co-Diagnostics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.01 and a 52 week high of $20.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $272.14 million, a PE ratio of 6.73 and a beta of -3.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.20.

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.17. Co-Diagnostics had a return on equity of 50.81% and a net margin of 40.11%. The firm had revenue of $30.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Co-Diagnostics, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CODX shares. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Co-Diagnostics in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Sidoti started coverage on Co-Diagnostics in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Co-Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Litchfield Hills Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Co-Diagnostics in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Co-Diagnostics in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Co-Diagnostics Profile

Co-Diagnostics, Inc engages in the development and innovation of molecular tools for detection of infectious diseases, liquid biopsy for cancer screening, and agricultural applications. Its diagnostics systems enable very rapid, low-cost, molecular testing for organisms and genetic diseases by automating historically complex procedures in both the development and administration of tests.

