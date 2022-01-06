$22.03 Million in Sales Expected for Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG) will post $22.03 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Chemung Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $21.96 million and the highest is $22.10 million. Chemung Financial reported sales of $22.37 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chemung Financial will report full year sales of $87.95 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $87.80 million to $88.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $87.20 million, with estimates ranging from $85.80 million to $88.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Chemung Financial.

Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.23. Chemung Financial had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The company had revenue of $22.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.44 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chemung Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 27th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Chemung Financial in the third quarter valued at $258,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Chemung Financial by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,117 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 5,210 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Chemung Financial by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 89,059 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,034,000 after acquiring an additional 7,559 shares during the period. FJ Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Chemung Financial by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 349,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,824,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Chemung Financial by 142.2% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,016 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 2,358 shares during the period. 35.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CHMG stock opened at $45.49 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Chemung Financial has a 12-month low of $33.33 and a 12-month high of $49.50. The company has a market capitalization of $212.17 million, a P/E ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 0.05.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. Chemung Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.09%.

Chemung Financial Company Profile

Chemung Financial Corp. operates as a holding company. It operates through following segments: Core Banking and Wealth Management Services (WMG). The Core Banking segment attracts deposits from the general public and using such funds to originate consumer, commercial, commercial real estate, and residential mortgage loans, primarily in the local markets of the firm and to invest in securities.

