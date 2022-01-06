265 Shares in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Acquired by NewSquare Capital LLC

NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 265 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $171,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SIVB. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 2.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,714,480 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,179,709,000 after acquiring an additional 162,091 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in SVB Financial Group by 4.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,619,718 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,570,549,000 after buying an additional 215,375 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in SVB Financial Group by 103.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,428,967 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,351,549,000 after buying an additional 1,235,927 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in SVB Financial Group by 4.0% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,048,580 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,139,891,000 after buying an additional 79,117 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 8.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,037,174 shares of the bank’s stock worth $575,804,000 after acquiring an additional 81,443 shares in the last quarter. 86.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SIVB has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $780.00 price objective (up from $743.00) on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on SVB Financial Group from $750.00 to $875.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Wedbush upped their price target on SVB Financial Group from $775.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of SVB Financial Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $715.00 to $900.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of SVB Financial Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $775.00 to $985.00 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $771.74.

NASDAQ:SIVB opened at $681.93 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $40.02 billion, a PE ratio of 20.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $709.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $638.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. SVB Financial Group has a 52 week low of $390.43 and a 52 week high of $763.22.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $6.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.04 by $1.20. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 31.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $8.47 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 32.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Gregory W. Becker sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $698.69, for a total transaction of $8,733,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel J. Beck sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $702.49, for a total transaction of $386,369.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,888 shares of company stock worth $15,991,884 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment comprises of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

