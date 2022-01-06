2,932 Shares in Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) Acquired by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Domo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Domo by 313.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Domo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Domo by 425.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Domo during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $121,000. 66.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Domo in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Domo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on Domo from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.67.

NASDAQ:DOMO opened at $43.49 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $66.26 and its 200 day moving average is $78.56. Domo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.12 and a fifty-two week high of $98.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -15.48 and a beta of 2.75.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $65.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.75) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Domo, Inc. will post -3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Domo news, EVP Catherine Wong sold 5,104 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.16, for a total value of $261,120.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 14.35% of the company’s stock.

Domo, Inc designs, develops, and markets executive management software solutions. It offers customized software tools for business operations, customer relationship management, human resources, and financial reporting. The company was founded by Joshua G. James in September 2010 and is headquartered in American Fork, UT.

