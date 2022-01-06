$3.57 Billion in Sales Expected for Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) will announce sales of $3.57 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Thor Industries’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.78 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.38 billion. Thor Industries posted sales of $2.73 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.8%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Thor Industries will report full-year sales of $15.15 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $14.88 billion to $15.67 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $14.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.02 billion to $15.42 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Thor Industries.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The construction company reported $4.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $1.24. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 27.58% and a net margin of 5.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 56.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.05 EPS.

THO has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Securities cut their price objective on shares of Thor Industries from $142.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Thor Industries from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. KeyCorp lowered shares of Thor Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Thor Industries from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Thor Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.89.

Thor Industries stock opened at $103.40 on Thursday. Thor Industries has a 52 week low of $92.20 and a 52 week high of $152.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 2.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.01.

Thor Industries declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to buy up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Thor Industries’s payout ratio is currently 12.17%.

In related news, Director Amelia Huntington purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $100.89 per share, for a total transaction of $50,445.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter Busch Orthwein bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $103.41 per share, for a total transaction of $1,034,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 12,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,294,025. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Thor Industries by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 88,847 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,907,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Thor Industries by 29.6% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,526 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,520,000 after purchasing an additional 4,687 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Thor Industries by 7.0% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,647 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Thor Industries by 76.3% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 14,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Thor Industries by 16.0% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,577 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. 88.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Thor Industries Company Profile

Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles; North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles; and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.

