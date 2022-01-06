$32.49 Million in Sales Expected for Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI) will announce sales of $32.49 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Iteris’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $32.40 million to $32.58 million. Iteris posted sales of $28.17 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 15.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Iteris will report full year sales of $134.61 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $134.46 million to $134.76 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $146.42 million, with estimates ranging from $145.11 million to $147.72 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Iteris.

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $33.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.80 million. Iteris had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a negative return on equity of 2.64%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Iteris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

NASDAQ:ITI traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $4.24. The stock had a trading volume of 5,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,666. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.49 million, a PE ratio of -70.33 and a beta of 1.34. Iteris has a 12 month low of $3.59 and a 12 month high of $7.81.

In other news, Director Tom Thomas bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.82 per share, for a total transaction of $57,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Iteris by 80.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,818 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Iteris by 424.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,903 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 6,395 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iteris during the second quarter worth about $71,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iteris during the third quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iteris during the third quarter worth about $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.32% of the company’s stock.

Iteris Company Profile

Iteris, Inc engages in the provision of smart mobility infrastructure management solutions. The firms solutions enable public transportation agencies, municipalities, commercial entities and other transportation infrastructure providers to monitor, visualize, and optimize mobility infrastructure to help ensure roads are safe, travel is efficient, and communities thrive.

