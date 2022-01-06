$350.87 Million in Sales Expected for NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) will post $350.87 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for NextEra Energy Partners’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $262.80 million and the highest is $478.56 million. NextEra Energy Partners reported sales of $212.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 65.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NextEra Energy Partners will report full-year sales of $1.16 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.04 billion to $1.44 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $2.07 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow NextEra Energy Partners.

Get NextEra Energy Partners alerts:

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The solar energy provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $252.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.56 million. NextEra Energy Partners had a net margin of 29.70% and a return on equity of 3.50%. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share.

NEP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on NextEra Energy Partners in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Raymond James downgraded NextEra Energy Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on NextEra Energy Partners from $69.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.25.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 25.2% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 349,422 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $26,186,000 after acquiring an additional 70,433 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 39.6% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 34,438 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $2,604,000 after acquiring an additional 9,768 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the second quarter worth $9,545,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 28.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 394,353 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $29,719,000 after acquiring an additional 87,162 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 2.6% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 77,374 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $5,909,000 after acquiring an additional 1,983 shares during the period. 80.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NEP traded down $0.88 on Friday, reaching $80.37. 13,996 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 344,826. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of 29.23, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $85.09. NextEra Energy Partners has a 52-week low of $63.50 and a 52-week high of $88.80.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 4th were issued a $0.685 dividend. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 3rd. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.56%.

About NextEra Energy Partners

NextEra Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition, management, and ownership of contracted clean energy projects with long-term cash flows. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America, as well as natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas. The company was founded on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.

Featured Article: Buyback

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NextEra Energy Partners (NEP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.