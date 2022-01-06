$354.63 Million in Sales Expected for Life Time Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:LTH) This Quarter

Analysts expect Life Time Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:LTH) to report $354.63 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Life Time Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $351.27 million and the highest estimate coming in at $357.99 million. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Life Time Group will report full year sales of $1.31 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.31 billion to $1.32 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.94 billion to $1.97 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Life Time Group.

Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $385.04 million for the quarter.

LTH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Life Time Group in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Life Time Group in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Life Time Group in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Life Time Group in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Life Time Group in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Life Time Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.67.

LTH stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.60. 6,968 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 637,481. Life Time Group has a 1 year low of $15.81 and a 1 year high of $23.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.32.

Life Time Group Company Profile

Life Time Group Holdings Inc reshaped the way consumers approach their health through omnichannel, healthy way of life communities that address all aspects of healthy living, healthy aging and healthy entertainment. Life Time Group Holdings Inc is based in CHANHASSEN, Minn.

