36,620 Shares in Global X China Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIQ) Purchased by Banco Santander S.A.

Banco Santander S.A. bought a new position in Global X China Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIQ) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 36,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,027,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Global X China Consumer ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $245,000. WBH Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Global X China Consumer ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Global X China Consumer ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $282,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in Global X China Consumer ETF by 65.5% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 12,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 4,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Global X China Consumer ETF by 58.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 7,613 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:CHIQ opened at $24.32 on Thursday. Global X China Consumer ETF has a 52 week low of $24.31 and a 52 week high of $43.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.68.

Global X China Consumer ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Solactive China Consumer Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure performance of the investable universe of companies in the Consumer sector of the Chinese economy, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

