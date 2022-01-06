380 Shares in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Bought by USA Financial Portformulas Corp

USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 380 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ALL. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 102.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,500,378 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $584,510,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281,743 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,059,501 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $790,404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118,800 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 7,723.6% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,966,856 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941,716 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,042,414 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $657,733,000 after purchasing an additional 944,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,727,653 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $745,317,000 after purchasing an additional 597,373 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Allstate alerts:

ALL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Allstate from $154.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays cut Allstate from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $147.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Allstate in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $106.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Allstate from $144.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Allstate from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $123.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.07.

Shares of ALL opened at $121.02 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $114.96 and a 200 day moving average of $125.34. The Allstate Co. has a fifty-two week low of $102.55 and a fifty-two week high of $140.00. The firm has a market cap of $34.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.89). Allstate had a return on equity of 19.68% and a net margin of 6.87%. The firm had revenue of $12.38 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.94 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 13.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.94%.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

Recommended Story: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL).

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.