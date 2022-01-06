$4.80 Billion in Sales Expected for Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) This Quarter

Analysts expect Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) to report sales of $4.80 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Western Digital’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.81 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.80 billion. Western Digital reported sales of $3.94 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 21.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Western Digital will report full year sales of $19.58 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $19.32 billion to $19.95 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $20.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.10 billion to $21.00 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Western Digital.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The data storage provider reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.04. Western Digital had a return on equity of 16.38% and a net margin of 8.26%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush cut their price objective on Western Digital from $95.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Western Digital from $115.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Western Digital from $120.00 to $80.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on Western Digital from $120.00 to $80.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on Western Digital from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.36.

In related news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 2,607 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $143,385.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 0.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,024,507 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,350,354,000 after acquiring an additional 258,140 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 12.0% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,302,622 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $525,040,000 after acquiring an additional 994,582 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 13.6% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,417,485 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $418,643,000 after acquiring an additional 889,812 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 5.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,964,384 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $335,813,000 after acquiring an additional 315,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 7.5% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,812,021 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $413,642,000 after acquiring an additional 404,321 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WDC opened at $67.06 on Monday. Western Digital has a twelve month low of $48.62 and a twelve month high of $78.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.94. The company has a market cap of $20.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 1.54.

Western Digital

Western Digital Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the following product categories: Client Devices, Data Center Devices & Solutions, and Client Solutions. The Client Devices category includes mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, solid state drives (SSDs), embedded products, and wafers.

