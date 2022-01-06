40,100 Shares in SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT) Acquired by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 40,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,622,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 259.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,509,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $438,447,000 after buying an additional 3,255,421 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 7.2% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,200,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $213,906,000 after purchasing an additional 147,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 51.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,326,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $128,968,000 after purchasing an additional 449,059 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 33.9% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,207,069 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $117,363,000 after purchasing an additional 305,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 11,909.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,122,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $109,169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113,438 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of XRT stock opened at $87.73 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $94.81 and a 200-day moving average of $94.63. SPDR S&P Retail ETF has a one year low of $65.12 and a one year high of $104.31.

SPDR S&P Retail ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Retail Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the retail sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index. The Fund invests in industries, such as apparel retail, automotive retail, food retail, department stores, Internet retail, general merchandise stores, drug retail, and hypermarkets and super centers.

