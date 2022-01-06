40,680 Shares in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Purchased by Summit Global Investments

Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 40,680 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $8,002,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 319.4% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 130 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 76.7% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 265 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the second quarter worth about $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.58, for a total value of $2,993,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 7,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.28, for a total value of $1,431,273.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $204.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $253.00 to $246.00 in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 target price for the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $169.00 to $166.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $190.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $194.43.

NASDAQ:TROW traded up $2.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $197.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,007,999. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $147.05 and a 12-month high of $224.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $204.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $206.10. The stock has a market cap of $44.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.70, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.18.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.31 by ($0.04). T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 41.71% and a return on equity of 36.62%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.55 EPS. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th were issued a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is 32.55%.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a financial services holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries. It provides an array of company sponsored U.S. mutual funds, other sponsored pooled investment vehicles, sub advisory services, separate account management, recordkeeping, and related services to individuals, advisors, institutions, financial intermediaries, and retirement plan sponsors.

