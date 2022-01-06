48,690 Shares in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Acquired by US Asset Management LLC

US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 48,690 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $6,890,000. Apple accounts for approximately 6.7% of US Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 1,486,454 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $203,585,000 after acquiring an additional 32,063 shares during the period. Stableford Capital II LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 42,511 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,822,000 after acquiring an additional 1,707 shares during the period. Dempze Nancy E lifted its stake in Apple by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 44,836 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,141,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the period. Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new stake in Apple during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,198,000. Finally, Essex LLC acquired a new stake in Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,669,000. Institutional investors own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL opened at $174.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.20. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $116.21 and a 1 year high of $182.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.15.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24. The business had revenue of $83.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.94 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 144.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.66%.

In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 165,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.62, for a total transaction of $24,645,505.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 218,081 shares of company stock worth $32,383,704 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 1st. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $210.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.06.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

