$495.75 Million in Sales Expected for Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) will report sales of $495.75 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Minerals Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $508.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $487.10 million. Minerals Technologies posted sales of $431.80 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Minerals Technologies will report full-year sales of $1.88 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.87 billion to $1.89 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $2.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.03 billion to $2.07 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Minerals Technologies.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $473.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.24 million. Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 10.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Minerals Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

In related news, SVP Thomas J. Meek sold 16,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.05, for a total transaction of $1,194,634.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Dj Monagle III sold 9,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.48, for a total transaction of $676,963.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,754 shares of company stock worth $2,510,492. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTX. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,580 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,979 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Minerals Technologies by 3.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 8,712 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Minerals Technologies by 1.2% in the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 23,145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. 96.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MTX opened at $73.69 on Thursday. Minerals Technologies has a 12 month low of $61.59 and a 12 month high of $88.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $72.16.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.42%.

Minerals Technologies Company Profile

Minerals Technologies, Inc is a resource and technology-based company. It develops, produces, and markets a range of mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products. It operates through the following four segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals, Refractories and Energy Services. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, chromite and leonardite.

