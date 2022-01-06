$5.09 EPS Expected for SRAX, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRAX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that SRAX, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRAX) will report $5.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for SRAX’s earnings. SRAX reported earnings of ($0.07) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7,371.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 4th.

On average, analysts expect that SRAX will report full year earnings of $4.70 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.29. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow SRAX.

SRAX (NASDAQ:SRAX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The business services provider reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $8.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.25 million. SRAX had a negative net margin of 78.87% and a negative return on equity of 64.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share.

Shares of SRAX traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $4.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,602. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.83 and a beta of 1.89. SRAX has a 1-year low of $2.91 and a 1-year high of $7.29.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SRAX in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $265,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SRAX in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $516,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in SRAX by 16.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 5,267 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in SRAX by 78.1% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 278,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 122,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in SRAX by 40.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 166,116 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 47,859 shares during the last quarter. 25.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SRAX

SRAX, Inc is a financial technology company which provides tools for communication between public companies and their shareholders and investors. It operates through the following segments: Sequire and BIGToken. The Sequire segment includes the licensing of the company’s proprietary SaaS platform and associated data analysis technologies.

