$54.00 Million in Sales Expected for Airspan Networks Holdings Inc (NYSE:MIMO) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Airspan Networks Holdings Inc (NYSE:MIMO) will announce sales of $54.00 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Airspan Networks’ earnings. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Airspan Networks will report full-year sales of $180.87 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $180.80 million to $180.91 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $220.04 million, with estimates ranging from $217.00 million to $221.61 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Airspan Networks.

Airspan Networks (NYSE:MIMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $38.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.50 million.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MIMO shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Airspan Networks in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Airspan Networks from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Barrington Research increased their price objective on Airspan Networks from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Airspan Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Shares of NYSE MIMO opened at $3.95 on Thursday. Airspan Networks has a 12-month low of $3.62 and a 12-month high of $14.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.47.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oak Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Airspan Networks during the third quarter worth about $191,309,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Airspan Networks during the third quarter worth about $1,670,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Airspan Networks during the third quarter worth about $1,089,000. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Airspan Networks during the third quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University purchased a new position in shares of Airspan Networks during the third quarter worth about $98,000. 59.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New Beginnings Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. New Beginnings Acquisition Corp. is based in Miami, Florida.

