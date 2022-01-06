$55.25 Million in Sales Expected for Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc (NYSE:DNA) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc (NYSE:DNA) will report $55.25 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ginkgo Bioworks’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $53.50 million to $57.00 million. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, February 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Ginkgo Bioworks will report full-year sales of $220.93 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $218.80 million to $223.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $272.57 million, with estimates ranging from $244.00 million to $298.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Ginkgo Bioworks.

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $77.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.00 million.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DNA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James set a $14.50 price target on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.75.

NYSE DNA traded down $0.94 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 364,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,281,810. The company has a quick ratio of 20.01, a current ratio of 20.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.65. Ginkgo Bioworks has a 1-year low of $7.75 and a 1-year high of $15.86.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DNA. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks in the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks in the 3rd quarter valued at $93,000. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks in the 3rd quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks in the 3rd quarter valued at $116,000.

About Ginkgo Bioworks

Ginkgo Bioworks platform is enabling biotechnology applications across diverse markets, from food and agriculture to industrial chemicals to pharmaceuticals. Ginkgo Bioworks, formerly known as Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

