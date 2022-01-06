$7.23 Billion in Sales Expected for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) will report sales of $7.23 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Twelve analysts have made estimates for salesforce.com’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $7.22 billion and the highest is $7.23 billion. salesforce.com reported sales of $5.82 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that salesforce.com will report full-year sales of $26.40 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $26.39 billion to $26.40 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $31.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $31.70 billion to $31.80 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow salesforce.com.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.80 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 5.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CRM. TheStreet lowered shares of salesforce.com from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $280.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. UBS Group lowered shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $315.00 to $265.00 in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, salesforce.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $324.21.

In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.19, for a total value of $149,526.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.93, for a total transaction of $5,478,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 449,459 shares of company stock valued at $128,213,412 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 2.4% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,434 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $151,632,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 2.4% in the third quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 1,562 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 2.6% in the third quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 0.5% in the third quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 8,011 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,173,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 2.4% in the third quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 1,557 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. 73.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CRM opened at $227.67 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $224.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.79, a PEG ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.06. salesforce.com has a one year low of $201.51 and a one year high of $311.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $278.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $265.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

