$715.70 Million in Sales Expected for Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) will report $715.70 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Genesco’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $713.40 million to $718.00 million. Genesco reported sales of $636.80 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Genesco will report full year sales of $2.41 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.50 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Genesco.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last posted its earnings results on Friday, December 3rd. The company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $1.07. Genesco had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 17.46%. The firm had revenue of $601.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GCO. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Genesco in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Genesco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Genesco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Genesco by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 17,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 3,827 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Genesco by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 146,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,459,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Genesco by 119.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 8,209 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Genesco by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 15,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,000 after purchasing an additional 3,922 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Genesco by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 18,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 4,030 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GCO stock opened at $62.66 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $65.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.57. Genesco has a 12-month low of $29.95 and a 12-month high of $73.72. The stock has a market cap of $915.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 2.11.

About Genesco

Genesco, Inc engages in the retail and sale of footwear, apparel, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment comprise of the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, Shi by Journeys and Little Burgundy retail stores, catalog and e-commerce operations.

