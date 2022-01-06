$8.71 Billion in Sales Expected for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) to announce $8.71 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Travelers Companies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $8.75 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $8.62 billion. Travelers Companies posted sales of $8.35 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Travelers Companies will report full year sales of $34.38 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $34.31 billion to $34.44 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $35.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $35.51 billion to $36.20 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Travelers Companies.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $8.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.75 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 10.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.12 earnings per share.

TRV has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Travelers Companies in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Travelers Companies in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Travelers Companies from $167.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.64.

Shares of TRV stock opened at $159.77 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $39.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.21, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. Travelers Companies has a fifty-two week low of $135.46 and a fifty-two week high of $163.29.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.70%.

In other news, SVP Douglas K. Russell sold 14,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $2,379,618.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 6,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.87, for a total value of $960,019.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 26,570 shares of company stock worth $4,289,845. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRV. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 74.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 262 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.15% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

Recommended Story: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Travelers Companies (TRV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.