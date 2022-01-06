$80.38 Million in Sales Expected for Veris Residential Inc (NYSE:VRE) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Veris Residential Inc (NYSE:VRE) will post sales of $80.38 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Veris Residential’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $83.92 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $76.84 million. Veris Residential posted sales of $76.56 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Veris Residential will report full-year sales of $316.16 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $291.65 million to $338.90 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $305.34 million, with estimates ranging from $297.58 million to $310.16 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Veris Residential.

Veris Residential stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $18.91. 20,795 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 739,207. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.12, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.05. Veris Residential has a 12-month low of $11.86 and a 12-month high of $19.90.

Veris Residential, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates a real estate portfolio comprised predominantly of Class A office and office flex properties located primarily in the Northeast. It operates through the following two segments: Commercial and Other Real Estate, and Multi-Family Real Estate and Services.

