$802.86 Million in Sales Expected for AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) This Quarter

Analysts expect AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) to announce sales of $802.86 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for AptarGroup’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $786.00 million and the highest is $828.00 million. AptarGroup reported sales of $749.33 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AptarGroup will report full year sales of $3.22 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.20 billion to $3.24 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $3.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.23 billion to $3.46 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover AptarGroup.

Get AptarGroup alerts:

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 7.58%. The firm had revenue of $825.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $810.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ATR. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of AptarGroup in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on AptarGroup from $148.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on AptarGroup from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised AptarGroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on AptarGroup from $162.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.00.

Shares of NYSE ATR opened at $123.06 on Thursday. AptarGroup has a one year low of $112.37 and a one year high of $158.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $123.68. The stock has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a PE ratio of 34.76, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.68.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 27th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 26th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.94%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of AptarGroup in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 130.0% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AptarGroup by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. increased its position in shares of AptarGroup by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AptarGroup by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. 87.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AptarGroup

AptarGroup, Inc develops manufactures and sales of consumer product dispensing systems. It operates through the following business segments: Beauty & Home, Pharma and Food & Beverage. The Beauty & Home segment primarily sells pumps, aerosol valves and accessories to the personal care and household markets and pumps and decorative components to the fragrance/cosmetic market.

Featured Article: Price-Sales Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AptarGroup (ATR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AptarGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AptarGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.