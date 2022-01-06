AAR (NYSE:AIR) Upgraded to “B-” by TheStreet

AAR (NYSE:AIR) was upgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on AIR. Vertical Research upgraded shares of AAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of AAR in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of AAR from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AAR has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.50.

AIR opened at $41.16 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 19.79 and a beta of 1.80. AAR has a twelve month low of $30.90 and a twelve month high of $45.49.

AAR (NYSE:AIR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The aerospace company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $436.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.48 million. AAR had a return on equity of 6.92% and a net margin of 4.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that AAR will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of AAR by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,495,228 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $135,440,000 after acquiring an additional 82,893 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of AAR by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,644,199 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $102,462,000 after acquiring an additional 53,377 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of AAR by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,928,288 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $74,721,000 after acquiring an additional 233,446 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of AAR by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,570,025 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $60,839,000 after acquiring an additional 139,257 shares during the period. Finally, Rubric Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of AAR by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 1,550,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $50,267,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares during the period. 90.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AAR

AAR Corp. engages in the provision of products and services to commercial aviation and government and defense industries. It operates through the following segments: Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment consists of aftermarket support and services businesses that provide spares and maintenance support for aircraft operated by commercial and government/defense customers.

