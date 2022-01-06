AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Purchased by Grimes & Company Inc.

Grimes & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,254 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $9,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sky Investment Group LLC raised its position in AbbVie by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 31,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,424,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. raised its position in AbbVie by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 16,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its position in AbbVie by 40.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 8,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 2,435 shares in the last quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,244,000. Finally, Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,003,000. 65.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

In other news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 51,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total value of $6,033,604.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 174,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.23, for a total value of $21,454,343.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 478,364 shares of company stock valued at $59,793,977. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ABBV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price target on AbbVie from $132.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on AbbVie from $129.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on AbbVie from $116.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Barclays raised their target price on AbbVie from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.14.

Shares of AbbVie stock traded up $2.22 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $137.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,570,021. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.81 and a 12-month high of $136.83. The company has a market capitalization of $242.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $122.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.42.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.11. AbbVie had a return on equity of 166.05% and a net margin of 13.66%. The firm had revenue of $14.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $1.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 123.81%.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

Featured Story: Market Capitalization

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.