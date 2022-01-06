ABC-Mart,Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMKYF) Short Interest Update

ABC-Mart,Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMKYF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 140,700 shares, a decline of 61.3% from the November 30th total of 364,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 127.9 days.

Shares of AMKYF stock opened at $43.10 on Thursday. ABC-Mart,Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.10 and a 1-year high of $50.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.54.

About ABC-Mart,Inc.

ABC-Mart,Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of shoes, clothing, and general merchandise products for men, women, and kids in Japan. The company develops and manufactures shoes; and licenses various brands. It is also involved in the sale of owned and purchased products through ABC-MART stores.

