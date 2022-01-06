AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $11.91

AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $11.91 and last traded at $11.93, with a volume of 9888 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.26.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Benchmark started coverage on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AbCellera Biologics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Bloom Burton reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research note on Sunday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.50.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.69.

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.51 million. Equities analysts expect that AbCellera Biologics Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Andrew Booth purchased 53,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.74 per share, with a total value of $788,590.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew Lo acquired 86,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.02 per share, with a total value of $1,218,870.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 343,398 shares of company stock valued at $5,003,150 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 45.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 46.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 2,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 72.2% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 1,526 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 16,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 1,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 1,997 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.24% of the company’s stock.

About AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL)

AbCellera Biologics Inc develops antibody discovery platform. Its full-stack, AI-powered drug discovery platform searches and analyzes the database of natural immune systems to find antibodies that can be developed as drugs. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 103 discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract.

