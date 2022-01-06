ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) Shares Purchased by ClariVest Asset Management LLC

ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) by 8.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,463 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ABM Industries were worth $1,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 3.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,599,103 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $514,421,000 after purchasing an additional 343,699 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 10.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,506,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $377,251,000 after purchasing an additional 800,888 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 0.3% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,608,736 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,034,000 after purchasing an additional 4,608 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 1.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,537,361 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,182,000 after purchasing an additional 24,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 18.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,187,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,667,000 after purchasing an additional 182,329 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ABM opened at $42.76 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. ABM Industries Incorporated has a 52 week low of $36.31 and a 52 week high of $55.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 22.99 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.60.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The business services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.05. ABM Industries had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 15.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be issued a $0.195 dividend. This is a boost from ABM Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.86%.

ABM has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of ABM Industries from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ABM Industries in a report on Friday, December 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.00.

ABM Industries Company Profile

ABM Industries, Inc engages in the provision of facility services for commercial, industrial, and institutional buildings. It operates through the following segments: Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, and Technical Solutions. The Business & Industry segment encompasses janitorial, facilities engineering, and parking services for commercial real estate properties and sports and entertainment venues.

