Abyss (ABYSS) Trading Up 73.8% Over Last 7 Days

Abyss (CURRENCY:ABYSS) traded 16.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 6th. Over the last seven days, Abyss has traded up 73.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Abyss coin can now be bought for about $0.0613 or 0.00000146 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Abyss has a market cap of $14.01 million and approximately $1.71 million worth of Abyss was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00005058 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002386 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001162 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.68 or 0.00056488 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002382 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00006359 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Abyss Profile

Abyss is a coin. Its launch date was November 29th, 2017. Abyss’ total supply is 508,628,132 coins and its circulating supply is 228,664,903 coins. Abyss’ official Twitter account is @theabyss and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Abyss is abyss.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Abyss Finance provides Decentralized (DeFi) and Centralized (CeFi) Finance solutions for projects in multiple industries. The Abyss is the platform where gamers can play games, socialize and get rewarded. We offer MMO/MMORPG games and share a part of our revenue with gamers. Come to The Abyss and earn from the referral system, gaming achievements, and other activities. “

Buying and Selling Abyss

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Abyss directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Abyss should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Abyss using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

