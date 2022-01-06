ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $134.50 Million

Brokerages forecast that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) will post sales of $134.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $130.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $140.21 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $121.01 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $488.16 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $483.68 million to $493.59 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $559.53 million, with estimates ranging from $512.60 million to $607.83 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow ACADIA Pharmaceuticals.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $131.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.77 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 32.74% and a negative net margin of 40.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.54) earnings per share.

ACAD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.65.

In related news, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 2,803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total value of $53,285.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Stephen Davis sold 2,963 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.41, for a total value of $51,585.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,104 shares of company stock worth $128,165 over the last quarter. 28.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACAD. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 104,893 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,558,000 after purchasing an additional 3,513 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 17.8% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,484 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 2,335 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,553 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 11.1% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 128,522 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,135,000 after purchasing an additional 12,840 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 84.8% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 110,806 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,703,000 after purchasing an additional 50,854 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACAD opened at $23.11 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.26 and a beta of 0.62. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $15.68 and a 12-month high of $55.85.

About ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines to address unmet medical needs in central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. The firm’s products include Nuplazid, which is used for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis.

