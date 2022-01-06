Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.38 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) will post $2.38 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Accenture’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.24 to $2.59. Accenture posted earnings per share of $2.03 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Accenture will report full year earnings of $10.54 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.36 to $10.78. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $11.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.41 to $12.18. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Accenture.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $14.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.22 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.42% and a net margin of 11.54%. The business’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.17 EPS.

ACN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on Accenture from $390.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Accenture from $385.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Accenture from $384.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Accenture from $354.00 to $433.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Accenture from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $385.43.

Shares of NYSE ACN opened at $397.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $251.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.16. Accenture has a 12-month low of $241.73 and a 12-month high of $417.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $376.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $342.94.

Accenture declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 13th will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 12th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.37%.

In related news, COO Johan Deblaere sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.84, for a total transaction of $1,022,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 5,233 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.81, for a total value of $1,783,458.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,057 shares of company stock worth $9,123,550 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACN. Boston Common Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 2,127 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in Accenture by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,117 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,917,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Accenture by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,355 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in Accenture by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 662 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Accenture by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. 73.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

