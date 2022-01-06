Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Stock Position Lifted by Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 0.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,501 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 296 shares during the quarter. Accenture comprises about 1.5% of Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $10,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $223,000. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 795 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,680 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $485,000. Finally, Lyell Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the 2nd quarter valued at $242,000. 73.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ACN opened at $404.70 on Wednesday. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $241.73 and a 1-year high of $417.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $376.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $342.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $255.83 billion, a PE ratio of 42.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.16.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $14.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.22 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.42% and a net margin of 11.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.17 EPS. Research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 10.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be given a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 12th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.37%.

Accenture announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $405.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $397.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $391.00 to $443.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $384.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $385.43.

In other news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 5,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.33, for a total transaction of $1,984,956.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 1,797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.47, for a total value of $640,576.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,057 shares of company stock worth $9,123,550. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

