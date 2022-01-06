Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) Sets New 1-Year Low at $21.71

Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $21.71 and last traded at $22.07, with a volume of 52912 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.46.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ACCD shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Accolade from $68.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Accolade in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Accolade in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird raised Accolade from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $58.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Accolade from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Accolade presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.82.

The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -9.31 and a beta of 1.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.55 and a 200 day moving average of $40.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 6th. The company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $73.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.37 million. Accolade had a negative net margin of 57.44% and a negative return on equity of 18.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 99.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.47) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Accolade, Inc. will post -2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Accolade in the second quarter valued at $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Accolade in the third quarter valued at $28,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Accolade by 920.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Accolade in the third quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Accolade by 91.6% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. 67.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD)

Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

