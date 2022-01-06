ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) Shares Up 4.5% on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) shot up 4.5% on Wednesday after Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on the stock from $132.00 to $140.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock. ACM Research traded as high as $90.22 and last traded at $88.30. 4,155 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 197,365 shares. The stock had previously closed at $84.48.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC raised ACM Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered ACM Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered ACM Research from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 21st. Roth Capital upped their price target on ACM Research from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on ACM Research from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.20.

In other news, insider Mark Mckechnie sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.05, for a total value of $470,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 40.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of ACM Research by 1,669.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,427,551 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $157,030,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346,885 shares in the last quarter. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of ACM Research in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,294,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ACM Research by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 579,359 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $59,221,000 after buying an additional 10,413 shares during the last quarter. Green Court Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ACM Research in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,438,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of ACM Research by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 405,561 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $44,612,000 after buying an additional 43,945 shares during the last quarter. 46.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.93. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.11 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $88.91.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $67.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.20 million. ACM Research had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 14.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ACM Research, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ACM Research Company Profile (NASDAQ:ACMR)

ACM Research, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of single-wafer wet cleaning equipment. It supplies process solutions that semi conductor manufacturers can use in numerous manufacturing steps to remove particles, contaminants and other random defects, and thereby improve product yield.

