Actual Experience (LON:ACT) Sets New 52-Week Low at $25.00

Actual Experience plc (LON:ACT) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 25 ($0.34) and last traded at GBX 25 ($0.34), with a volume of 4762 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 25.50 ($0.34).

The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 50.22 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 81.80. The company has a current ratio of 13.92, a quick ratio of 13.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22. The stock has a market cap of £14.32 million and a P/E ratio of -3.09.

In other Actual Experience news, insider Steve Bennetts purchased 1,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 71 ($0.96) per share, with a total value of £840.64 ($1,132.79).

Actual Experience plc, an analytics-as-a-service company, provides human experience management and associated consultancy services in the United Kingdom and the United States. It offers Analytics Cloud that receives data from digital users, applies algorithms to the data, and produces an objective score of digital experience quality and supply chain diagnostics; business impact assessment that helps corporates to understand the impact on top-level business metrics; continuous improvement service to optimize the digital business over time; and managed services.

