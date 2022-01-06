Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.13

Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 6th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share by the electronics maker on Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%.

Acuity Brands has a dividend payout ratio of 4.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Acuity Brands to earn $11.69 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 4.4%.

NYSE:AYI traded down $2.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $210.73. 6,637 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 341,875. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $209.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $191.48. Acuity Brands has a 1 year low of $114.54 and a 1 year high of $224.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 5th. The electronics maker reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.42. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 17.44% and a net margin of 8.85%. The firm had revenue of $992.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $958.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Acuity Brands will post 10.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AYI shares. Cowen boosted their price target on Acuity Brands from $184.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $211.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Acuity Brands in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Acuity Brands in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $218.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Acuity Brands from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Acuity Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.77.

In related news, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 962 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.61, for a total transaction of $213,188.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Acuity Brands stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 114,817 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 18,642 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.32% of Acuity Brands worth $21,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 96.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Acuity Brands

Acuity Brands, Inc engages in the provision of lighting and building management solutions and services. The firm caters commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure and residential applications for various markets. It offers luminaires, lighting controls, controllers for various building systems, power supplies, prismatic skylights, and drivers as well as integrated systems for various indoor and outdoor applications.

