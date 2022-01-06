Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) COO Sells $14,169.40 in Stock

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) COO William C. Bertrand, Jr. sold 3,490 shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.06, for a total value of $14,169.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $3.58. 660,427 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 589,495. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $559.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 1.95. Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc has a one year low of $3.37 and a one year high of $7.34.

Get Adaptimmune Therapeutics alerts:

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 million. Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,499.92% and a negative return on equity of 53.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.23) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

ADAP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Jonestrading reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Mizuho started coverage on Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.75.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 12,824,980 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $66,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128,061 shares during the period. PFM Health Sciences LP grew its stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 45.0% during the 2nd quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 3,627,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126,597 shares during the period. Rock Springs Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 2,189,788 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,321,000 after acquiring an additional 644,788 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,059,092 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,772,000 after acquiring an additional 80,858 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,856,323 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,908,000 after acquiring an additional 170,603 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.24% of the company’s stock.

About Adaptimmune Therapeutics

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc engages in the development of novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor platform enables the engineering of T-cells to target and destroy cancer, including solid tumors. The company was founded by Bent K. Jakobsen, James Julian Noble, and Helena Katrina Tayton-Martin in 2008 and is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Adaptimmune Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptimmune Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.