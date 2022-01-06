ADM Energy (LON:ADME) Trading Down 7.5%

ADM Energy plc (LON:ADME)’s stock price dropped 7.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.70 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.78 ($0.01). Approximately 227,995 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 1,064,061 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.84 ($0.01).

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1.27 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2.24. The company has a market cap of £1.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.37.

About ADM Energy (LON:ADME)

ADM Energy plc operates as a natural resources investment company. The company invests in OML 113, an offshore license that covers an area of 835 square kilometers located in Nigeria. It also invests in mineral, metal, and oil and gas projects. ADM Energy plc has a cooperation agreement with Dubai Bridge Investments LLC to source and develop upstream oil and gas field investment opportunities jointly in Sub-Saharan Africa.

