ADT (NYSE:ADT) Lowered to “Sector Perform” at Royal Bank of Canada

ADT (NYSE:ADT) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $10.00 price objective on the security and automation business’ stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 15.74% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Citigroup started coverage on ADT in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.25 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered ADT from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised ADT from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ADT has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.21.

NYSE:ADT opened at $8.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.00 and a beta of 2.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.99. ADT has a twelve month low of $6.73 and a twelve month high of $11.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47.

ADT (NYSE:ADT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The security and automation business reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. ADT had a negative net margin of 7.54% and a negative return on equity of 8.92%. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. On average, analysts expect that ADT will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of ADT during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ADT during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ADT by 274.0% during the 3rd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 9,350 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 6,850 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ADT during the 3rd quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Successful Portfolios LLC purchased a new position in shares of ADT during the 3rd quarter valued at $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

ADT Company Profile

ADT, Inc engages in the provision of security, automation, and smart home solutions. Its products include security panels, security cameras, ADT mobile application, and identity theft protection. The firm also offers home security systems, fire and life safety, smart home automation, security for renters, and multifamily solutions and services.

