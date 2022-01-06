Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.35 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) will post sales of $2.35 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Advance Auto Parts’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.39 billion and the lowest is $2.32 billion. Advance Auto Parts reported sales of $2.37 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts will report full-year sales of $10.80 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $10.11 billion to $10.99 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $11.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.89 billion to $11.23 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Advance Auto Parts.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.34. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 22.79% and a net margin of 5.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.81 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently commented on AAP. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $235.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $250.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $256.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $237.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.22.

Advance Auto Parts stock traded up $1.71 during trading on Friday, hitting $238.76. The stock had a trading volume of 11,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 818,351. Advance Auto Parts has a 1 year low of $143.15 and a 1 year high of $243.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $232.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $217.77. The stock has a market cap of $14.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.27.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.49%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 2,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 3.6% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 29,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 8.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 414,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,561,000 after purchasing an additional 32,065 shares in the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC bought a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the third quarter valued at approximately $717,000. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 58.8% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 28,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,672,000 after purchasing an additional 10,649 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

