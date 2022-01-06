Advanced Merger Partners, Inc (NYSE:AMPI) Short Interest Update

Advanced Merger Partners, Inc (NYSE:AMPI) saw a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a drop of 40.3% from the November 30th total of 6,700 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 15,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

AMPI traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.80. 300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,980. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.76. Advanced Merger Partners has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $10.07.

Get Advanced Merger Partners alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Advanced Merger Partners stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Merger Partners, Inc (NYSE:AMPI) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Advanced Merger Partners at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.72% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Merger Partners, Inc focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Merger Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Merger Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.