Advanced Merger Partners (NYSE:AMPI) Trading 0.5% Higher

Shares of Advanced Merger Partners, Inc (NYSE:AMPI) traded up 0.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $9.80 and last traded at $9.80. 37,240 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 47,980 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.75.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.76.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Advanced Merger Partners stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Merger Partners, Inc (NYSE:AMPI) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Advanced Merger Partners as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.72% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Merger Partners, Inc focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

