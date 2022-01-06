Advent Convertible and Income Fund (NYSE:AVK) Short Interest Up 59.0% in December

Advent Convertible and Income Fund (NYSE:AVK) saw a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,100 shares, a growth of 59.0% from the November 30th total of 13,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 82,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of AVK stock opened at $18.17 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.46. Advent Convertible and Income Fund has a twelve month low of $16.10 and a twelve month high of $19.91.

Get Advent Convertible and Income Fund alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $0.117 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th.

In other news, CEO Tracy V. Maitland sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.89, for a total transaction of $894,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Tracy V. Maitland sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.77, for a total value of $337,630.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 94,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,674,630 over the last ninety days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Advent Convertible and Income Fund by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 399,996 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,192,000 after acquiring an additional 25,288 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Advent Convertible and Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $625,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Advent Convertible and Income Fund by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 37,919 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Advent Convertible and Income Fund by 47.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 60,492 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 19,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Advent Convertible and Income Fund by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 37,603 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter.

Advent Convertible and Income Fund Company Profile

Advent Convertible & Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund. It focuses on convertible securities and non-convertible income securities. The company was founded on February 19, 2003 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Story: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Advent Convertible and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advent Convertible and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.