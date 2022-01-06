Adventus Mining (CVE:ADZN) Given a C$1.75 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Adventus Mining (CVE:ADZN) received a C$1.75 target price from research analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 84.21% from the company’s current price.

Separately, National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Adventus Mining from C$1.64 to C$1.55 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Shares of ADZN traded down C$0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$0.95. 26,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,490. Adventus Mining has a 1-year low of C$0.81 and a 1-year high of C$1.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.95. The stock has a market cap of C$124.58 million and a PE ratio of 86.36.

Adventus Mining Corporation engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Ecuador, Canada, and Ireland. The company explores for gold, silver, molybdenum, zinc, copper, lead, and tungsten deposits. Its flagship project is the Curipamba property covering an area of 21,500 hectares located in Ecuador.

