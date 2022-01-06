Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Boosts Position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 85,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,664 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $12,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 17.1% in the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 442,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,013,000 after acquiring an additional 64,700 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 75.3% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 32,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,500,000 after acquiring an additional 13,800 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 13.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 686,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,182,000 after acquiring an additional 83,475 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP grew its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 42.6% in the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 65,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,147,000 after acquiring an additional 19,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the second quarter valued at approximately $14,755,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on AJG shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.89.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 11,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.00, for a total value of $1,937,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.28, for a total transaction of $1,652,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AJG stock opened at $164.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.56, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.68. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1 year low of $112.92 and a 1 year high of $171.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $165.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.85.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.12. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.56%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment comprises of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

